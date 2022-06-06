×

National

High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice

SA moves a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma

06 June 2022 - 20:05 Hajra Omarjee
UPDATED 06 June 2022 - 23:33

Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, taking SA a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.

The detention of the brothers, confirmed by the department of justice, triggered the start of high-level discussions to bring them back to SA to face up to charges of corruption...

