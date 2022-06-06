High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice
SA moves a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma
06 June 2022 - 20:05
UPDATED 06 June 2022 - 23:33
Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, taking SA a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.
The detention of the brothers, confirmed by the department of justice, triggered the start of high-level discussions to bring them back to SA to face up to charges of corruption...
