National

Brian Molefe among ‘high-profile arrests’ as more Transnet execs join R93m capture case

Business Day previously reported 17 people were named in an affidavit the state relied upon when building its case

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 18:07 Erin Bates
UPDATED 29 August 2022 - 09:29

On Monday morning, the Hawks arrested Transnet “high-profile” executives linked to a R93m case about alleged corruption, state capture and fraud. 

In a statement issued at 8am the Investigative Directorate (ID) said the suspects were due in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court at 9am. They will be added to the existing Transnet state capture case, adding to the list of six current accused...

