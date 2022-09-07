×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

State opposes Eric Wood’s bid to amend bail conditions

Wood, who has dual SA and UK citizenship, was arrested in May and released on R250,000 bail

07 September 2022 - 13:02 Isaac Mahlangu
Eric Wood in court during his application for amendments to his bail conditions. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/TimesLIVE
Eric Wood in court during his application for amendments to his bail conditions. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/TimesLIVE

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has opposed an application by former director of Regiments Capital Eric Wood to have his bail conditions amended, saying he’s a flight risk and may be charged in other cases under investigation.

Wood, who has dual SA and UK citizenship, was arrested in May and released on R250,000 bail with the proviso that he hand over his two passports.

Wood and his co-accused, who include former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFO Anoj Singh and former acting CFO Garry Pita, are scheduled to be back in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge next month.

In his statement to court, Wood said he needed to travel to Spain to visit his parents and to London in the UK to see his daughter.

Wood said he had always co-operated with law enforcement agencies and had no intention of evading the trial.

The state said Wood may not think twice about absconding, just like Malawi's self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and the Gupta family who skipped the country when they were in a situation similar to his.

Investigator Lt-Col Denwill Coetzee stated in an affidavit that the R250,000 bail paid by Wood was “relatively small in relation to the assets declared to the court”.

“[Wood] is appearing for an offence involving R450m,” Coetzee said.

It would be extremely difficult to extradite Wood from the UK.

“It would not be in the interest of the republic to risk being engaged in another lengthy challenge in a foreign country with minimal prospects of success,” Coetzee said.

The charges Wood has been implicated in relate to R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

TimesLIVE

Eskom recovers R30m paid to Molefe’s pension fund

The power utility has successfully recovered R30m unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund of the former CEO
National
2 hours ago

ANC must deal with corruption, rebuild state to win 2024 election, Cosatu says

Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cabinet considers relief package to ease cost of ...
National
2.
Van Loggerenberg flags Shivambu over top-secret ...
National
3.
Home affairs changes tack on controversial visa ...
National
4.
Busa raises questions after U-turn on skills ...
National
5.
When the chips are down, locals want to meet ...
National

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going on at Transnet Freight Rail?

Opinion / Columnists

Only one in five of Prasa’s train stations still functional

National

Transnet and CRRC reach in-principle agreement on locomotive parts

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.