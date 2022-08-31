×

National

Transnet and CRRC reach in-principle agreement on locomotive spare parts

The agreement will ‘enhance Transnet’s ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis’, says state-owned company

31 August 2022 - 10:31 Thando Maeko

State-owned freight and logistics company Transnet has reached an in-principle agreement with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) E-Loco Supply to resolve all current legal disputes. 

The agreement between the two companies will enhance Transnet Freight Rail’s ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis”, Transnet said. ..

