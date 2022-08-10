Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
Choice is between democratic openness and parasitical elites having their way
Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit the green light to investigate allegations against the two boards earlier in August
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Evraz is under sanctions by the UK and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Emergence from EU’s enhanced surveillance framework will allow the country greater freedom in making economic policy
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
Now more than ever, there are tangible reasons to believe that Africa’s time is now as major firms invest in African brands, from music and art to fashion
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says the prospect of SA being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) when it decides on the matter in early 2023 is “too close to call”, though he believes the effect of such an action has probably already been priced in by markets.
The Paris-based FATF, an intergovernmental body that assesses countries’ ability to combat illicit financial activity, gave SA until October 2022 to come up with a credible plan to tackle deficiencies in its ability to prevent financial crimes. Failure to do so will probably result in SA being placed on a greylist of high-risk countries when the group holds a follow-up review meeting in February 2023...
Avoiding the greylist is not up to the Treasury alone, says Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
Brown believes it is possible to avoid being greylisted, but much of the work is out of the Treasury’s hands
