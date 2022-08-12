×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

September expected to bring more fuel price relief

Price cuts in petrol and diesel expected for the second month running

12 August 2022 - 11:00 Denis Droppa
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

With motorists reeling from a series of fuel price hikes in 2022, September is expected to bring some relief for the second month running.

According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, a stronger rand and lower international petroleum costs point to a possible R2.63/l reduction in the retail price of 95 octane unleaded petrol, a R2.48 reduction for 93 octane unleaded and a drop of up to R2.37 in the wholesale price of diesel in September.

This follows a price cut of R1.32/l for both grades of petrol at the beginning of August, while the wholesale price of high sulphur diesel (0.05%) decreased by 88c and low sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 91c. Illuminating paraffin dropped by R1.44/l .

The decreases took place despite the reimposition of the full R1.50/l fuel levy at the beginning of August, after the government introduced a two-month R1.50 reduction in the petrol and diesel levy in April and May, which was adjusted to 75c/l in June and July.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month, and the department of mineral resources and energy said the cuts had been made possible by decreases in international prices for fuel. The price of Brent crude is about $100 a barrel after peaking at $123 earlier in 2022. The rand has also strengthened to about R16.30 to the dollar after hitting more than R17 in July.

It has been an expensive year for motorists with fuel prices reaching record levels in July after a series of hikes, and the expected price cuts will help ease their financial burden.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe gazetted a notice on July 22 proposing a price cap on 93 octane petrol, which would allow fuel retailers to discount prices, allowing motorists to shop around for the best deal, as they do for diesel. The retail price of petrol is set by government and it is illegal to sell at any other price.

The public was given 30 days to comment on the notice.

TimesLIVE

Why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

Price war, what price war? Fuel Retailers Association pours cold water on the prospect
National
2 weeks ago

FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

From July to September customers will receive an extra R2 per litre back in eBucks
Life
1 month ago

This is what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars

After the latest fuel price hikes, it costs nearly R700 more to fill up a Hilux than a year ago
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
10,000 graduates to be employed in home affairs ...
National
2.
Clock is ticking for state to sweeten its wage ...
National
3.
Mkhwebane allegedly made big changes to Vrede ...
National
4.
Legislation is catching up with vaping as tobacco ...
National / Health
5.
Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.