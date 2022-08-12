Samsung’s Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon

Benchmark contracts head for weekly gains as recession fears ease
The latest heatwave will probably prolong the UK’s spending surge
Price cuts in petrol and diesel expected for the second month running
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
President Yoon Suk-yeol says Samsung Electronics vice-chair is needed to help overcome a ‘national economic crisis’
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
‘It’s a Labour idea and all about bashing business and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public‘
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Seoul — South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics vice-chair Jay Y Lee on Friday, with the justice ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a “national economic crisis”.
The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world’s biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker.
However, the pardon should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big investments from Samsung, analysts said.
“With urgent needs to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economic leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned,” justice minister Han Dong Hoon told a briefing.
Lee, a scion of Samsung’s founding family, welcomed the decision and vowed to work hard for the national economy.
“I will contribute to the economy with continuous investment and job creation and give back the people and government's regards,” Samsung said in a statement, citing Lee.
Also pardoned by the pro-business president was Lotte Group chair Shin Dong-bin, who was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence on charges of bribery.
“We sincerely thank the government's and people's decision to grant pardon, and chair Shin Dong-bin and staff members at Lotte will contribute to overcoming the complex global crisis,” Lotte said in a statement.
Back in business
Tech- and export-dependent South Korea is grappling with soaring inflation and signs that Asia’s fourth-largest economy is struggling with weakening demand, poor sentiment and slowing spending.
Analysts have long expected decisions on major mergers & acquisitions projects and investments once Lee was reinstated, with company sources saying such decisions should only be made by Lee.
“This removes the employment restriction Lee was technically under,” said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm Leaders Index.
“And projects that were being pursued by Samsung, such as major M&A or investments, these could be tied to the pardon. There’s a high chance that announcements will be made going forward.”
Even before receiving the presidential pardon, Lee had returned to the limelight, appearing in May with Yoon and US President Joe Biden when they visited Samsung’s Pyeongtaek chip production facilities.
He has also visited Europe in June to meet ASML Holding CEO Peter Wennink, discussing the adoption of key high-end chip equipment.
Last November, Samsung decided on Taylor, Texas as the site of a new $17bn chip plant.
While experts say Lee could now more freely participate in management, his legal risks still persist due to an ongoing trial where he faces charges of fraud and stock manipulation.
“With his trial, Lee could face a fresh jail term if convicted. However, the presidential pardon gives him some flexibility to handle big management issues for now,” said Lee Kyungmook, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Business.
Top Samsung executives have hinted earlier this year at potential upcoming acquisition activity. Samsung Electronics has not conducted a high-profile deal since it completed its purchase of audio electronics maker Harman for $8bn in 2017.
Though macroeconomic factors such as a demand downturn may weigh on investment decisions, Samsung has a huge war chest.
Samsung Electronics’ cash balance increased slightly to 125- trillion won ($95.13bn) up to end-June, from 111-trillion a year earlier.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading up 1% vs the benchmark Kospi’s 0.1% rise. Lotte Corporation shares were down 0.8%.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Samsung’s Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon
President Yoon Suk-yeol says Samsung Electronics vice-chair is needed to help overcome a ‘national economic crisis’
Seoul — South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics vice-chair Jay Y Lee on Friday, with the justice ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a “national economic crisis”.
The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world’s biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker.
However, the pardon should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big investments from Samsung, analysts said.
“With urgent needs to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economic leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned,” justice minister Han Dong Hoon told a briefing.
Lee, a scion of Samsung’s founding family, welcomed the decision and vowed to work hard for the national economy.
“I will contribute to the economy with continuous investment and job creation and give back the people and government's regards,” Samsung said in a statement, citing Lee.
Also pardoned by the pro-business president was Lotte Group chair Shin Dong-bin, who was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence on charges of bribery.
“We sincerely thank the government's and people's decision to grant pardon, and chair Shin Dong-bin and staff members at Lotte will contribute to overcoming the complex global crisis,” Lotte said in a statement.
Back in business
Tech- and export-dependent South Korea is grappling with soaring inflation and signs that Asia’s fourth-largest economy is struggling with weakening demand, poor sentiment and slowing spending.
Analysts have long expected decisions on major mergers & acquisitions projects and investments once Lee was reinstated, with company sources saying such decisions should only be made by Lee.
“This removes the employment restriction Lee was technically under,” said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm Leaders Index.
“And projects that were being pursued by Samsung, such as major M&A or investments, these could be tied to the pardon. There’s a high chance that announcements will be made going forward.”
Even before receiving the presidential pardon, Lee had returned to the limelight, appearing in May with Yoon and US President Joe Biden when they visited Samsung’s Pyeongtaek chip production facilities.
He has also visited Europe in June to meet ASML Holding CEO Peter Wennink, discussing the adoption of key high-end chip equipment.
Last November, Samsung decided on Taylor, Texas as the site of a new $17bn chip plant.
While experts say Lee could now more freely participate in management, his legal risks still persist due to an ongoing trial where he faces charges of fraud and stock manipulation.
“With his trial, Lee could face a fresh jail term if convicted. However, the presidential pardon gives him some flexibility to handle big management issues for now,” said Lee Kyungmook, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Business.
Top Samsung executives have hinted earlier this year at potential upcoming acquisition activity. Samsung Electronics has not conducted a high-profile deal since it completed its purchase of audio electronics maker Harman for $8bn in 2017.
Though macroeconomic factors such as a demand downturn may weigh on investment decisions, Samsung has a huge war chest.
Samsung Electronics’ cash balance increased slightly to 125- trillion won ($95.13bn) up to end-June, from 111-trillion a year earlier.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading up 1% vs the benchmark Kospi’s 0.1% rise. Lotte Corporation shares were down 0.8%.
Reuters
SpaceX launches South Korea’s mission to the moon
Kim Jong Un ready to ‘eliminate’ South Korea, battle the US
Pelosi vows to keep pushing for North Korea denuclearisation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rising stock leads Samsung to cut production in Vietnam
Squeezed consumers dent outlook for Asian tech firms
Samsung posts best Q2 profit since 2018 on chips despite cooling demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.