This is what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars

Petrol and diesel prices in SA reached record highs on Wednesday, and have hit consumers hard.

The department of mineral resources & energy announced price increases of R2.33/l (95 ULP) and R2.43/l (93 ULP), with the wholesale price of diesel rising by R1.07/l (50ppm) and R1.10/l (500ppm).

The price hikes would have been worse had government not extended the R1.50 fuel levy holiday that was due to have expired on May 31, but this is scant comfort for motorists who have been pummeled by increases due to high oil prices and a weak rand.

The cost of running a car is increasingly eating into consumers’ disposable incomes, leading to calls for government to reduce the taxes that make up more than 30% of fuel prices.

It costs about R300 more to fill a Volkswagen Polo Vivo than it did one year ago, based on the inland price of 95 ULP petrol rising to R24.17/l, compared to R17.13/l in June 2021. It costs nearly R700 more to fill a Toyota Hilux diesel bakkie.

Here is what it costs to fill some of SA’s most popular vehicles compared with a year ago, and their current cost per kilometre based on their claimed fuel consumption. It is based on the inland prices of 50ppm diesel (R23.23/l) and 95 ULP petrol (R24.17/l):

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 diesel

Fuel tank size: 80l

Cost/km: R1.84

Cost to fill on June 1 2022: R1,858

Cost to fill a year ago: R1,177