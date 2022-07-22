Postbank apologises for glitches preventing beneficiaries getting paid

Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave, timed out
SPONSORED | New law aims to cut township unemployment, turn backyard shacks into sites that will come together as high streets
Amazon to pay $18 a share for the company whose parent - 1Life Healthcare - operates 182 medical offices in 25 markets in the US
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
The island recycles up to 86% of its rubbish after launching a campaign in 2021 to fix its pollution problem
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Floods in Senegal, Ramaphosa honours Jessie Duarte, wildfires in Europe, protests in India, Prince Harry lauds Mandela's legacy, and more
Postbank has apologised to R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries after payments were not made on Wednesday due to system glitches.
Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave, timed out and they were told the “system is offline”.
“Postbank wishes to apologise to customers experiencing difficulties with R350 withdrawals within retail [shops]. This is due to connectivity disruptions within our payment services platform.
“Our IT teams have been tasked to re-establish connectivity as a matter of urgency and some transactions are already going through successfully. We are working on regaining full services availability as we take any disruptions seriously,” said spokesperson Bongani Diako.
It was difficult to tell which areas were affected and Postbank would engage its various retailers.
He dismissed rumours that SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards were no longer functional.
“Sassa gold cards are fully functional and customers are able to perform transactions via all payment channels that include ATMs, SA Post Office branches as well as payments and withdrawals within retailers.
“We reassure all customers and stakeholders that their overall experience of Postbank and the service we offer remains our top priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Diako added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Postbank apologises for glitches preventing beneficiaries getting paid
Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave, timed out
Postbank has apologised to R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries after payments were not made on Wednesday due to system glitches.
Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave, timed out and they were told the “system is offline”.
“Postbank wishes to apologise to customers experiencing difficulties with R350 withdrawals within retail [shops]. This is due to connectivity disruptions within our payment services platform.
“Our IT teams have been tasked to re-establish connectivity as a matter of urgency and some transactions are already going through successfully. We are working on regaining full services availability as we take any disruptions seriously,” said spokesperson Bongani Diako.
It was difficult to tell which areas were affected and Postbank would engage its various retailers.
He dismissed rumours that SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards were no longer functional.
“Sassa gold cards are fully functional and customers are able to perform transactions via all payment channels that include ATMs, SA Post Office branches as well as payments and withdrawals within retailers.
“We reassure all customers and stakeholders that their overall experience of Postbank and the service we offer remains our top priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Diako added.
TimesLIVE
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant beneficiaries they will receive payments by June
Post Office set for financial leg-up from proposed bill
Ntshavheni spurns former CEO’s offer to take over struggling post office
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.