World stocks marginally higher, eye sixth day of gains

Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave, timed out
SPONSORED | New law aims to cut township unemployment, turn backyard shacks into sites that will come together as high streets
Amazon to pay $18 a share for the company whose parent - 1Life Healthcare - operates 182 medical offices in 25 markets in the US
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
The island recycles up to 86% of its rubbish after launching a campaign in 2021 to fix its pollution problem
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Floods in Senegal, Ramaphosa honours Jessie Duarte, wildfires in Europe, protests in India, Prince Harry lauds Mandela's legacy, and more
London/Tokyo — Global stocks were marginally higher on Friday, eyeing a sixth day of gains as European markets rose, while weak eurozone business activity data hit the euro and weighed on the bloc's debt.
The MSCI World index, its broadest gauge of equity markets, was last up 0.04% in early European deals, with the Euro Stoxx 50 index up 0.2%.
Overnight, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, but the index is still set for its biggest weekly gain in about two months.
US stock futures pointed to a lower open after weak overnight earnings from tech company Snap sounded the alarm among investors ahead of earnings from Twitter later on Friday.
S&P 500 futures were last down about 0.4%, with Nasdaq futures down 0.7%.
Despite Russian gas flowing back to Europe and some strong earnings in the region, political tension in Italy tempered sentiment as did the outlook for further central bank action on both sides of the Atlantic amid rising inflation.
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to zero percent on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years, and ended a policy of negative interest rates that had been in place since 2014.
Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said he remained cautious about the outlook for stocks.
“The larger-than expected 50-basis-point hike was positively received by markets, but we retain a cautious view on European stocks as the ECB treads a fine line between fighting inflation and avoiding recession.”
After initially gaining, the euro pulled back against the dollar and fell further on Friday as traders weighed the likely rates trajectory. It extended losses after weak business activity data hit traders’ screens.
Eurozone business activity also showed an unexpected contraction, with businesses continuing to report rising costs as inflation bites, hitting consumer demand and weighing on the outlook.
The euro was last down 0.9% against the dollar at $1.0143 but remains up about 0.6% on the week, on course to post its biggest gain in a month.
German 10-year debt yields also took a hit on the weak Purchasing Managers Index data, falling 13 basis points to 1.09%.
Elsewhere in foreign exchange markets, the dollar was up 0.6% against a basket of major peers, buoyed by the euro weakness, but remained on course for its biggest weekly fall since late May as recent weak economic data tempered bets for the size of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate rise.
The US Federal Reserve meets to set interest rates next week and expectations of a 100bp hike have faded in favour of pricing for a 75bp move.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin was last up 0.2% to $23,176 and on course for its best week since last October.
Across commodities, oil prices were slightly lower, with Brent crude futures and US WTI crude futures both down about 0.1%. Gold was flat at $1,717.90 an ounce.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World stocks marginally higher, eye sixth day of gains
Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
London/Tokyo — Global stocks were marginally higher on Friday, eyeing a sixth day of gains as European markets rose, while weak eurozone business activity data hit the euro and weighed on the bloc's debt.
The MSCI World index, its broadest gauge of equity markets, was last up 0.04% in early European deals, with the Euro Stoxx 50 index up 0.2%.
Overnight, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, but the index is still set for its biggest weekly gain in about two months.
US stock futures pointed to a lower open after weak overnight earnings from tech company Snap sounded the alarm among investors ahead of earnings from Twitter later on Friday.
S&P 500 futures were last down about 0.4%, with Nasdaq futures down 0.7%.
Despite Russian gas flowing back to Europe and some strong earnings in the region, political tension in Italy tempered sentiment as did the outlook for further central bank action on both sides of the Atlantic amid rising inflation.
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to zero percent on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years, and ended a policy of negative interest rates that had been in place since 2014.
Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said he remained cautious about the outlook for stocks.
“The larger-than expected 50-basis-point hike was positively received by markets, but we retain a cautious view on European stocks as the ECB treads a fine line between fighting inflation and avoiding recession.”
After initially gaining, the euro pulled back against the dollar and fell further on Friday as traders weighed the likely rates trajectory. It extended losses after weak business activity data hit traders’ screens.
Eurozone business activity also showed an unexpected contraction, with businesses continuing to report rising costs as inflation bites, hitting consumer demand and weighing on the outlook.
The euro was last down 0.9% against the dollar at $1.0143 but remains up about 0.6% on the week, on course to post its biggest gain in a month.
German 10-year debt yields also took a hit on the weak Purchasing Managers Index data, falling 13 basis points to 1.09%.
Elsewhere in foreign exchange markets, the dollar was up 0.6% against a basket of major peers, buoyed by the euro weakness, but remained on course for its biggest weekly fall since late May as recent weak economic data tempered bets for the size of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate rise.
The US Federal Reserve meets to set interest rates next week and expectations of a 100bp hike have faded in favour of pricing for a 75bp move.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin was last up 0.2% to $23,176 and on course for its best week since last October.
Across commodities, oil prices were slightly lower, with Brent crude futures and US WTI crude futures both down about 0.1%. Gold was flat at $1,717.90 an ounce.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.