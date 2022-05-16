Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant beneficiaries they will receive payments by June

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has assured qualifying R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries they will receive their payments by June.

Zulu, who was tabling her 2022/2023 budget in parliament, said R44bn has been allocated for the grant, which will be paid to more than 10-million South Africans every month.

“The application channels for the grant for the period April 2022 to March 2023, as announced by the president, opened on April 23 2022. By April 30 2022, in excess of 8.1-million applications had been received. I assure all qualifying applicants they will be in receipt of their payments for this iteration of the grant by June,” she said.

How will applicants be verified?

Zulu said the grant type was using data and digital infrastructures to process applications and conduct verifications.

“Our system for checking whether people deserve this money is in place, hence we ask them to reapply.

“We are also working with the department of economic development and small and medium-sized enterprises because we believe the next big thing we must focus on is to empower informal businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises,” she said.

Where can I collect my grant?

With the SA Post Office (Sapo) discontinuing payment of the SRD grant, you can collect your grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.

Sapo and the SA Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) have advised those eligible for the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant.

Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets mentioned.

“Clients who have uncollected grants at the Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa.

What must I take with me?

When going to supermarkets to collect the funds, you must have your ID and the cellphone you registered when applying for the grant because the OTP will be sent to the registered number.

“All applicants for the grant are encouraged to update their details on the system to have the grant paid into their personal bank account as this is the safest way in which to receive the funds,” the agency said.

Sassa said it will continue to engage communities and local leadership — traditional leaders and/or councillors — to inform those who receive the grant of their options to access their funds.

