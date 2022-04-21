Post Office set for financial leg-up from proposed bill
Government wants all state institutions to use and pay for Sapo services and infrastructure wherever possible
21 April 2022 - 16:20
The government is proposing that all state institutions use SA Post Office (Sapo) services and infrastructure wherever possible in a bid to improve the stricken state-owned entity’s finances.
While the institutions, which include national and provincial departments and municipalities, will not necessarily be forced to provide Sapo with business, the proposal could give the struggling parastatal a leg up against private players as it battles to remain relevant and stay afloat...
