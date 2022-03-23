Ntshavheni spurns former CEO’s offer to take over struggling post office
Communications minister says Sapo’s problems stem from the time that Mark Barnes was its CEO
23 March 2022 - 18:27
Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has rubbished an offer by former SA Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes to buy a controlling stake in the struggling parastatal facing collapse.
“Mr Mark Barnes was given R3.5bn [to turn Sapo around]. As I have indicated, Sapo is now only looking for R1.6bn [government bailout]. He [Barnes] did not turn around Sapo, and it’s very rich for him to say he wants to buy Sapo,” Ntshavheni said in a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now