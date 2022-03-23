National

Ntshavheni spurns former CEO’s offer to take over struggling post office

Communications minister says Sapo’s problems stem from the time that Mark Barnes was its CEO

23 March 2022 - 18:27 Bekezela Phakathi

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has rubbished an offer by former SA Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes to buy a controlling stake in the struggling parastatal facing collapse.

“Mr Mark Barnes was given R3.5bn [to turn Sapo around]. As I have indicated, Sapo is now only looking for R1.6bn [government bailout]. He [Barnes] did not turn around Sapo, and it’s very rich for him to say he wants to buy Sapo,” Ntshavheni said in a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Wednesday...

