No end in sight to Sibanye wage strike as parties remain at odds

The wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations that has already cost workers more than R1bn and deprived the company of taking advantage of the boom in prices will enter its tenth week on Wednesday after the latest attempt at talks failed.

Sibanye, the world’s largest platinum group metals producer, has said its gold operations, which account for about 7% of group profit, would only resume when employees reported for work. The company has refused to budge as workers demand an increase that is four percentage points more than the average inflation rate forecast by the Reserve Bank for 2022.

The strike, which has also put the spotlight on executive pay as unions pointed to CEO Neal Froneman’s R300m pay package to challenge the company’s argument that it can’t afford the increases, is just one case of labour instability as workers seek to be compensated for the impact of surging prices of food, fuel and electricity.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools on March 9, demanding an increase of R1,000 per month for three years, which amounts to a 9.8% rise in the first year, 8.8% in the second year and 8.2% in the third year for entry-level workers, including surface and underground miners.

Sibanye has tabled a final offer of R850, which includes an annual increase of R50 in the living-out allowance. The offer would translate to an increase of 7.8% in basic wages in the first year, 7.2% in the second year, followed by 6.8% in the third year, above the central bank’s 3%-6% inflation target.

The Bank, which is due to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Thursday, has forecast a headline inflation rate of 5.8% for 2022 and a return to near the midpoint of the target range in 2023. But that outlook has been clouded as the war in Ukraine has pushed prices higher, one of the factors that has caused workers to demand double-digit increases in some sectors, something that may cause increased vigilance by the Bank.

Same offer

The parties met in Boksburg on Tuesday to try resolving the impasse. Amcu general secretary Jeff Mphahlele told Business Day that “there is no common ground that we can reach now”.

NUM general secretary William Mabapa, who also attended the meeting, said: “For now we are still in discussions. Our mandate is a R1,000 increase [per month] for three years.” Mabapa said the employer is unwilling to make any compromises. “They are still tabling the same offer,” Mabapa said.

The two unions, which jointly represent about 25,000 of the 31,000 employees at Sibanye’s gold operations, have also hit out at Froneman's pay. He has pointed to the company’s performance to justify it.

Sibanye had previously offered unions a R700 pay rise and a R100 increase in the living-out allowance each year for three years, and a 5% pay increase for artisans, miners and officials over the course of the multiyear agreement. Two other unions, the United Association of SA (Uasa) and Solidarity, subsequently accepted the offer.

Amcu’s five-month strike from November 2018 at Sibanye’s gold operations cost the company R1.6bn and 110,000oz in production of gold, and claimed nine lives. Workers forfeited R1.5bn in pay, only for Amcu to accept the same terms, following in the footsteps of rival unions.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za