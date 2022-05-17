Companies / Financial Services Long-term insurance clients file record number of complaints as Covid-19 takes its toll B L Premium

The life insurance consumer rights watchdog received a record 17,379 written requests for assistance in 2021, with complaints relating to funeral and credit life benefits topping the list, reflecting the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This represented a 22% increase compared with 2020 when about 14,197 requests were received...