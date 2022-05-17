Long-term insurance clients file record number of complaints as Covid-19 takes its toll
17 May 2022 - 19:16
The life insurance consumer rights watchdog received a record 17,379 written requests for assistance in 2021, with complaints relating to funeral and credit life benefits topping the list, reflecting the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This represented a 22% increase compared with 2020 when about 14,197 requests were received...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now