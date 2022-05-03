National / Labour Unions and Sibanye to meet on Thursday to end strike NUM and Amcu are refusing to back down from their original pay demands, which the company insists are unaffordable B L Premium

Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater are set to meet on Thursday in a bid to end a strike at the company’s gold mining operations now in its 56th day that has seen workers forfeit more than R1bn in wages.

Workers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools on March 9 after the company rejected their demands for a R1,000 increase in monthly pay, a R100 increase in a living-out allowance, and a 6% increase for miners, artisans and officials...