Sibanye-Stillwater wage strike continues as management digs in heels

The two big unions striking for higher wages at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operation say they are in it for the long haul as the protracted industrial action drags on.

It remains to be seen who will blink first: Sibanye management or leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)...