Sibanye-Stillwater wage strike continues as management digs in heels
16 March 2022 - 17:51
The two big unions striking for higher wages at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operation say they are in it for the long haul as the protracted industrial action drags on.
It remains to be seen who will blink first: Sibanye management or leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now