National / Labour Gold output grinds to halt at Sibanye-Stillwater amid strike Industrial action by NUM and Amcu enters its third week on Wednesday

The long pay strike by two of the largest unions at Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading producers of precious metals, may mean the group misses out on the commodity price boom as gold production has ground to a halt.

The strike enters its third week on Wednesday...