Mineworkers must not end up losing due to strikes, Ramaphosa says
30 March 2022 - 21:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of the founding leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), told delegates to the union’s national congress that mineworkers must not end up being the losers due to strikes.
While the mining sector has recorded bumper profits due to high global commodity prices, some employers have refused to give in to unions’ demands for above-inflation wage increases...
