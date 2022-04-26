National / Labour ‘Angry’ Amcu and NUM members reject Sibanye’s final settlement offer Striking workers say CEO’s ‘whopping’ 2021 earnings strengthened their resolve to demand an above-inflation wage increase of R1,000 B L Premium

Striking employees at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations on Tuesday rejected the miner’s final settlement offer of R850 each year for three years, saying the “whopping” R300m CEO Neal Froneman earned in 2021 strengthened their resolve to push ahead with their demand for above-inflation wage increases.

The protracted strike action by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which jointly represent about 25,000 of the 31,000 employees at Sibanye’s gold operations, will enter its seventh week on Wednesday...