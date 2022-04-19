National / Labour Sibanye strikers ‘steadfast’ as industrial action continues Amcu and NUM dig in despite Sibanye warning prolonged strike will wipe out potential gains of wage increases B L Premium

While there seems to be no end in sight to the protracted strike action at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, the leading global miner has warned that should industrial action continue until the end of April, striking employees would have lost all value they could have gained from a wage increase.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which jointly represent about 25,000 of the 31,000 employees at Sibanye’s gold operations, downed tools on March 9 in support of their demand for above-inflation wage increases...