National

Sars compliance officer charged with corruption

The SA Revenue Service employee allegedly solicited a R60,000 bribe to ensure a cargo container ‘complied with regulations’

14 April 2022 - 11:37 Staff Writer
An undercover agent handed over R40 000 cash to the SARS official and he was arrested. Picture: 123RF/pat138241
An SA Revenue Service (Sars) compliance officer who allegedly solicited a R60,000 bribe to ensure a cargo container “complied with regulations” is now facing a corruption charge.

The man will appear in court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the complainant had his cargo container at City Deep that allegedly did not comply with certain regulations and was fined R342,000,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“The compliance officer reportedly suggested that the fine could be reduced provided that the complainant agreed to the terms and conditions. The pair agreed to a reduction of the fine for a gratification of R60,000. The complainant then went to report to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, following consistent pestering from the official.”

Hawks officers in Alberton conducted a covert operation on Wednesday, when the handover would to take place.

“An undercover agent handed over R40,000 cash to the Sars official and he was arrested. He was charged with corruption and will be appearing in the Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.”

