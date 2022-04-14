WATCH | US police pull over driverless Cruise car, leaving everyone confused

San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no-one inside.

In what otherwise would have been a great April Fools' Day joke, San Francisco police officers pulled over a driverless car operated by General Motor's Cruise unit on April 1 and found no-one behind the wheel. The resulting video footage has gone viral online.

The two officers, who were not identified, pulled the car over and were puzzled by the lack of humans inside, according to a video posted on Instagram that has been viewed almost 80,000 times.

“Ain’t nobody in it. This is crazy,” said one of the officers, who tried to open the vehicle door before walking back to his cruiser. The car subsequently drove through the intersection and stopped again in the next block as bystanders laughed.

The video illustrated what Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt previously said was one of the biggest challenges for autonomous vehicles — how to interact with humans.

Cruise, which blamed human error for the lack of headlights, said it worked closely with the police on how to interact with its vehicles and had a dedicated phone number for police to call. Once the officer was clear of the vehicle, Cruise said the car relocated to the nearest safe location.