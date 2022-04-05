WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep

The long journey of more than 36,200 whistle-blowers in the fight against corruption in SA is in focus in the 2021 edition of the Corruption Watch annual report, published recently, as the organisation commemorates 10 years since its establishment.

The past decade reveals a volatile experience for the brave whistle-blowers who have not been deterred by intimidation, stringent lockdown conditions, or threats to their livelihoods and sometimes even their lives.

As recently as in 2021, the shocking news of the brutal assassination of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran signalled a treacherous environment for whistle-blowers. And yet, Corruption Watch witnessed the ongoing willingness of people to share their stories and experiences of corruption and expose it at all levels of society.

This speaks to the organisation’s commitment to be part of the solution, and to hold those responsible to account, in spite of the risks.

To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Corruption Watch CEO Karam Singh; former SA Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and Cynthia Stimpel, former group treasurer of SAA.