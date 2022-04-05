×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep

Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch CEO Karam Singh; former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel

05 April 2022 - 16:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2STUDIO

The long journey of more than 36,200 whistle-blowers in the fight against corruption in SA is in focus in the 2021 edition of the Corruption Watch annual report, published recently, as the organisation commemorates 10 years since its establishment.

The past decade reveals a volatile experience for the brave whistle-blowers who have not been deterred by intimidation, stringent lockdown conditions, or threats to their livelihoods and sometimes even their lives.

As recently as in 2021, the shocking news of the brutal assassination of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran signalled a treacherous environment for whistle-blowers. And yet, Corruption Watch witnessed the ongoing willingness of people to share their stories and experiences of corruption and expose it at all levels of society.

This speaks to the organisation’s commitment to be part of the solution, and to hold those responsible to account, in spite of the risks.

To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Corruption Watch CEO Karam Singh; former SA Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and Cynthia Stimpel, former group treasurer of SAA.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Presidency confirms Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa takes the plunge and ends state of ...
National
3.
SABC gets green light to ask for payment from ...
National
4.
Calls for a ban on scrap metal exports as theft ...
National
5.
Unregulated petrol market would be death of ...
National

Related Articles

No chance of appeal, SCA tells Zuma, which means corruption trial set for April ...

National

Judith February all set to take the helm at Freedom Under Law

National

Judge rules Magashule ‘should not be allowed unfair advantage’ over corruption ...

National

Arrest warrant issued for former Eskom manager Hlakudi after court no-show

National

Magashule to face music in asbestos corruption trial

National

Prasa faces complete collapse and requires more state funding, says Mbalula

National

‘Criminal’ Operation Dudula could lead to repeat of unrest, DA warns

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.