Economy

Sars reports R16.7bn surplus over budget estimate

Total collection of R1.563-trillion is the highest on record, said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

01 April 2022 - 17:04 Thuletho Zwane

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has reported a R16.7bn surplus in revenue from what was estimated in the February budget, with a total of R1.563-trillion collected, representing a 25% year-on-year increase.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Friday during a media briefing that gross tax revenue totalled R1.885-trillion, which was offset by VAT refunds...

