‘It was a humiliation’, Ramaphosa says of failed insurrection in July 2021 which left him feeling betrayed
Ramaphosa testifies at the SA Human Rights Commission investigation into the eight days of deadly violence following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma
02 April 2022 - 07:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA “stared into the heart of darkness” during the eight days of “violence, looting, destruction and death” in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.
On Friday Ramaphosa spoke an SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in-person sitting investigating the unrest. The SAHRC has questioned various witnesses, including former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and minister of police Bheki Cele...
