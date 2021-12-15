National Zuma and prisons department aim to appeal back-to-jail court order voiding medical parole Former president and prisons department want to appeal order sending Jacob Zuma back to jail but there is a legal snag B L Premium

Former president Jacob Zuma, whose jailing in July led to postapartheid SA's worst violence that cost more than 300 lives, says a high court ruling that he be returned to prison is to complete his 15-month sentence “is tantamount to the death sentence.”

Zuma and the department of correctional services want leave to appeal Wednesday's high court judgment which nullifies erstwhile prison boss Arthur Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole. Fraser and Zuma have history. Back in 2009, the Mail & Guardian named the then National Intelligence Agency’s deputy head as the person who leaked the so-called spy tapes that got the latter off the hook on corruption charges and paved the way for his rise to the presidency...