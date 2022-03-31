National New police boss Masemola is a SAPS veteran who has rapport with Cele B L Premium

The day before his testimony at an inquiry into the most deadly public unrest in SA since democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa named “career policeman” Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner.

This comes six weeks after Ramaphosa announced the early exit of Khehla Sitole, whose time in office was marked by controversies and conflict with the police minister Bheki Cele. It will perhaps be best remembered for the dismal failure to prevent, and then deal with, the July 2021 unrest, which led to over 300 deaths and more than R50bn in economic damage...