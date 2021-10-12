July riots reveal SA’s fault lines, says Edwin Cameron
12 October 2021 - 21:31
Former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron has warned that SA’s legal system is under threat following July’s failed insurrection that led to more than 300 fatalities and caused billions of rand in damages.
“Mob justice briefly prevailed, threatened our legal system and the rule of law — and the poorest and most resource-deprived and desperate of people suffered the worst,” Cameron told a social justice summit hosted by Stellenbosch University on Tuesday...
