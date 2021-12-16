Newsmaker of the year: Jacob Zuma — the face of an insurrection
Former president Jacob Zuma showed this year that he will do anything to keep out of prison and keep a hold on power — even if that means SA has to go up in flames. The awful irony is that the looting of the fiscus during his presidency played no small role in creating the poverty so cynically exploited by his allies during the July unrest
16 December 2021
No one individual has done more to delegitimise the state and subvert the rule of law in SA this past year than Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.
During his nine years as president, Zuma’s treachery was hidden by the façade of officialdom. He was protected by a coterie of compromised ministers, submissive law enforcement agencies and an ANC whose moral compass had been jettisoned at the elective conference in Polokwane in 2007, when he assumed leadership of the party...
