More than 850 unrest-related court cases enrolled, Lamola says
Looting and destruction of retail outlets in July caused extensive damage to the economy

A total of 873 cases related to the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July had been enrolled in the courts, justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has revealed.

Most of the cases (256) were enrolled in Durban and its branch courts, 100 in Verulam and its branch courts, 68 in Ixopo, 40 in Empangeni, 34 in Ladysmith, 30 in Pietermaritzburg, 30 in Umzimkhulu and the rest mainly scattered in towns throughout KwaZulu-Natal...