Zuma back in the dock
The former president will be fighting to stay out of jail when he is back in court. He’s not the only ex-president who will be facing a judge
13 January 2022 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma won’t be the only former head of state in court this year. Others are likely to suffer the same fate, including former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and previous US president Donald Trump.
Zuma will be fighting on at least two fronts. His method of defence is unlikely to change from the strategy he has employed in the past — using delaying tactics that would have tested even Job, if he’d been on the bench. The now infamous Stalingrad way — tedious and tendentious, and wearying to the law and the public alike — can be expected to feature on his legal battlefield...
