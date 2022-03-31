National

FlySafair jet makes unexpected landing after ‘technical issue’

31 March 2022 - 10:13 TimesLIVE
A FlySafair flight lands at East London airport. Picture: FILE PHOTO
A FlySafair flight lands at East London airport. Picture: FILE PHOTO

FlySafair had to divert a flight destined for Cape Town and land in Gqeberha due to what the airline described as a “minor technical issue”.

The low-cost carrier told customers in an update on its website that flight FA143 had departed from East London at 3.20pm on Wednesday and “shortly after take-off, the crew became aware of an issue”.

“In the interest of safety, the decision was made to divert to Gqeberha.”

The airline described the incident as a “minor technical issue” but did not elaborate.

The aircraft landed safely in Gqeberha at 4.35pm.

Just under an hour later the airline said FA 143 had been cleared for take-off and was departing for Cape Town.

“We would like to extend our apologies to the customers on board FA 143 for the inconvenience, and we thank them for their patience in allowing us to always act conservatively in the interest of safety,” the airline said.

Airline safety has been in the spotlight recently after the SA Civil Aviation Authority temporarily withdrew Comair’s operating licence due to concerns about its safety management systems in the wake of three “significant” failures on flights.

TimesLIVE

Why South Africans should brace for higher plane ticket prices

Airline travellers, who had to pay more for domestic airline tickets in the scramble to find alternative flights after Comair was grounded, will ...
Business
1 week ago

Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers fuming

Airline only offers a six-month credit, but getting your money back is possible if the ticket was bought using a credit card
Companies
1 week ago

Travellers rage at R3,000 FlySafair tickets as Comair is grounded

But FlySafair says tickets tend to get pricier the closer it is to their departure time
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chaos in parliament as Ramaphosa motion of no ...
National
2.
Judge rules Magashule ‘should not be allowed ...
National
3.
UIF eats into surplus as it pays out R2.2bn more ...
National
4.
Zondo’s penultimate report to be delivered on ...
National
5.
Gold output grinds to halt at Sibanye-Stillwater ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.