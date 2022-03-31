FlySafair jet makes unexpected landing after ‘technical issue’

FlySafair had to divert a flight destined for Cape Town and land in Gqeberha due to what the airline described as a “minor technical issue”.

The low-cost carrier told customers in an update on its website that flight FA143 had departed from East London at 3.20pm on Wednesday and “shortly after take-off, the crew became aware of an issue”.

“In the interest of safety, the decision was made to divert to Gqeberha.”

The airline described the incident as a “minor technical issue” but did not elaborate.