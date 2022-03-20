Business Why South Africans should brace for higher plane ticket prices Airlines say they face rising fuel costs and inflationary pressure B L Premium

Airline travellers, who had to pay more for domestic airline tickets in the scramble to find alternative flights after Comair was grounded, will have to brace themselves for generally higher prices this year.

Not only are inflationary pressures expected to affect input costs for most airlines, which traditionally operate on paper-thin profit margins, but aviation analysts say rocketing jet fuel prices make ticket price rises inevitable...