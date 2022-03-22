WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA to how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.

Ramaphosa held meetings with the presidential co-ordinating council on Tuesday to discuss the country’s next step in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had called for public comment on proposed regulations to replace the state of disaster — including new rules around gatherings and returning to the workplace.

Below is the link to the president’s address: