WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response
22 March 2022 - 19:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA to how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.
Ramaphosa held meetings with the presidential co-ordinating council on Tuesday to discuss the country’s next step in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government had called for public comment on proposed regulations to replace the state of disaster — including new rules around gatherings and returning to the workplace.
Below is the link to the president’s address:
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
