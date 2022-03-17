National / Health Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine mandates from top court CEO Cas Coovadia says planned regulations will be enough for employers’ needs B L Premium

Business Unity SA (Busa) has shelved its planned application to the Constitutional Court for a directive on Covid-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces, citing the government’s planned health and workplace regulations, which will kick in when the state of disaster ends, as sufficient for the implementation of a mandate.

Legal advice that Busa has received suggests there is no need to approach SA’s apex court given that some companies have already implemented the practice, especially because lower courts have upheld the rights of the employer...