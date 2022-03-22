TRANSPORT
Salary scams: Fikile Mbalula exposes another layer of rot at Prasa
Transport minister says imaginary workers drawing salaries made up nearly 20% of the workforce
22 March 2022 - 19:32
UPDATED 22 March 2022 - 23:11
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed the extent of the rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), telling MPs on Tuesday that the company has had as many as 3,000 “ghost workers” — nearly 20% of the workforce.
The imaginary workers had been illegally drawing salaries from the struggling company from 2020 until as recently as December, with evidence suggesting this was the result of “corruption in the system”...
