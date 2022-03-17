Brewers aim to pre-empt any new booze sales ban
By January 11 about 30% of local breweries were forced to close permanently and 165,000 people had lost their jobs
17 March 2022 - 20:01
The SA Beer Association (Basa) is not backing down on its bid for a review of government liquor-sales bans that hammered the industry.
The sector got no disaster relief, and now Basa wants the bans declared illegal and for the sector to claw back some of its losses...
