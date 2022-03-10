National

Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet to face motion of no confidence at end of March

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says voting on both motions will be done openly and there will be no secret ballot

10 March 2022 - 10:24 Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership on March 30. This will be the same day his cabinet’s fitness for office will also be called into question.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday morning that both motions would be held then.

“The scheduling of the two motions of no confidence in the president and in cabinet ... I will provide feedback, but for now we are proposing the date of March 30 for both the debate and the voting for these two motions, which have been submitted by both the ATM and the DA,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that voting on both motions would be done openly and there would be no secret ballot.

She rejected a DA request that members of the executive not participate in the process because of a possible conflict of interest.

“I have ruled that members of the executive will participate in the debate and will also participate in the vote because they are first and foremost MPs before they are members of the executive,” she said. 

Citing an earlier court judgment on secret ballots, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone urged Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider her stance on open voting, saying MPs could receive backlash from their political parties should their views not be the same as the political party, and hence the ballot had to be secret  

“An open vote on an issue such as this would be very concerning to many MPs and I don’t think it would be fair,” said Mazzone.

She asked Mapisa-Nqakula to get legal opinion on the matter so that parties could discuss it further and get a compromise that would be more appealing to them.

“At this stage, an open vote on something like this … we might as well be wasting our time. We have a joke inside parliament on how long you are likely to stay around if you vote against your party line.”

Mapisa-Nqakula was unmoved, saying she had already received a legal opinion on the matter and that it was her prerogative to decide on the voting.

“I wouldn’t have come to this meeting without a legal opinion. I have been discussing with the legal team and the legal team has given me advice, which I believe is correct. As far as I am concerned the environment in parliament is not toxic at all,” she said.

Top court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case to rescind CR17 ruling

The Constitutional Court has found that the public protector made no case for rescission of a prior ruling finding fault with her CR17 report
National
22 hours ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa has the power to suspend the public protector

Disclosures of the inappropriate housing that Busisiwe Mkhwebane enjoys are the final straw
Opinion
20 hours ago

LETTER: Unite, leaders of civil society

The initiative for a new social compact must not be led by government
Opinion
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State of disaster not likely to be lifted yet ...
National
2.
Deeper power cuts needed to replenish emergency ...
National
3.
Ministers must be held accountable for ...
National
4.
Sibanye shares slide as two unions strike at gold ...
National
5.
Eskom, Russia set to spoil party for SA's ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

National

State of disaster not likely to be lifted yet despite cabinet pledge

National

Court hears Digital Vibes contract used to launder money for minister, family

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.