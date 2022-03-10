National State of disaster not likely to be lifted yet despite cabinet pledge B L Premium

The government is considering extending the national state of disaster despite the cabinet’s promise that it would end on March 15, because it has yet to finalise alternative legislation to manage Covid-19.

The government declared a state of disaster in mid-March 2020 in response to the pandemic, using its sweeping powers to impose regulations controlling the movement of people, the size of gatherings, mask wearing in public, curfews, and periodic bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco...