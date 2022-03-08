National Court hears Digital Vibes contract used to launder money for minister, family SIU seeks to recover R150m from firms that allegedly benefited from irregular health department tender B L Premium

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which seeks to recover R150m from companies that allegedly benefited from the health department’s irregular tender with communications firm Digital Vibes, says the contract was used to launder money for former health minister Zweli Mkhize and his family.

Mkhize, who resigned last year in the wake of the scandal, was not part of Tuesday’s proceedings at the Booysens magistrate’s court where advocate Barry Roux, representing the SIU, argued that the six companies that received money from the Digital Vibes contract should be added to the SIU’s main review application to recover funds from the tender...