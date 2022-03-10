Business rescue practitioners challenge Batohi on preservation order

The preservation order over Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine sought by the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi is, according to the business rescue practitioners (BRPs).

They say it infringes on their right to conduct their affairs without interference. Greg Wickins, for the practitioners in charge of the mine, said in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that Batohi was not executing her duties in a lawful manner.

“If the NDPP wants to exercise the powers she has, she must do so lawfully. This [the sale of Optimum Coal Mine] is the plan of the creditors and the company. They are not giving it away. This was the plan presented and adopted by creditors. It is not something done overnight,” said Wickins.

“To suggest now at the finish line that they will commit a crime does not hold water.”

Batohi has brought two applications under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) to recover what the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says are proceeds of crime linked to a corrupt scheme for the acquisition of Optimum.