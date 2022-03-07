Batohi guns for Guptas’ Optimum Coal
Papers submitted to the high court reveal details of a Gupta-linked business matrix spanning the globe from Bermuda to the UAE
07 March 2022 - 20:54
Optimum coal, once the jewel in the Guptas’ business crown, will on Tuesday be the centre of a legal tussle in the North Gauteng High Court as the national director of public prosecution (NDPP) Shamila Batohi seeks preservation orders for Tegeta shares in the company.
The Guptas, well known for scoring billions of rand in tenders and contracts courtesy of their contacts in former president Jacob Zuma’s government, bought Optimum in 2016 and listed Zuma’s son Duduzane as a partner...
