National Andrea Johnson: The fearless prosecutor who took on Jackie Selebi and Brett Kebble With the release of the third tranche of the state capture report on Tuesday, Johnson is likely to have her hands full, bringing to justice those who plundered state resources

A fearless prosecutor who distinguished herself when she led investigations against the likes of the late former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and businessman Brett Kebble.

This is how former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Vusi Pikoli described newly appointed Investigating Directorate (ID) head Andrea Johnson...