National State considers special court to fast track corruption cases Specialised court would target criminal cases emanating from the Zondo state capture report

The government is considering opening a specialised court to fast track criminal cases emanating from the state capture report as it seeks to convince a sceptical public that it is serious about enforcing accountability and entrenching the rule of law.

Speaking to Business Day on Monday, justice minister Ronald Lamola pleaded for South Africans to give the government a chance. People have increasingly lost faith after the failure to successfully prosecute high-profile corruption since Cyril Ramaphosa rose to the presidency in 2018 promising a new start from the era of corruption-tainted Jacob Zuma...