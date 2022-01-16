Business NPA 'needs help to nail state capture miscreants' Business organisations renew offer to Shamila Batohi to assist in prosecutions B L Premium

Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), says three years ago the then new boss of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi, spurned offers of assistance from organised business, but that this is an attitude the country can no longer afford.

“The consequences of not prosecuting cases arising from the Zondo commission will be dire because all these people implicated in the state capture report will be walking around with impunity.” The hollowed-out and incapacitated NPA is in no condition to prosecute them without considerable outside help, Mavuso says...