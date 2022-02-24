Farewell to SA’s military establishment?
The SA National Defence Force is struggling to make ends meet because of budget cuts and all-round neglect. Last week’s parliamentary briefing laid bare the state of the entire military establishment, but the defence minister sees it as a magazine half-full
24 February 2022 - 05:00
Can SA’s deteriorating military establishment be saved? Defence & military veterans minister Thandi Modise says it can, provided the country learns lessons from the past.
"We need to turn everything upside down and have a relook at how we have done things in the past," Modise says. "We have to see what we can do with the carcasses. What can we sell?"..
