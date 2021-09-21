Court hears no-one in the NPA can prosecute in Zuma’s corruption trial
Advocates appear intent on bringing any prospect of criminal prosecution to a swift end
21 September 2021 - 19:48
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers claim 20 years of flip-flopping in cases against him over alleged corruption in the arms deal are so politically tainted that no-one can dispassionately prosecute him in the interests of justice.
They insist state prosecutor Billy Downer must be recused from his criminal trial and no-one else in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) be allowed to pick up the baton...
