National Court hears no-one in the NPA can prosecute in Zuma’s corruption trial Advocates appear intent on bringing any prospect of criminal prosecution to a swift end B L Premium

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers claim 20 years of flip-flopping in cases against him over alleged corruption in the arms deal are so politically tainted that no-one can dispassionately prosecute him in the interests of justice.

They insist state prosecutor Billy Downer must be recused from his criminal trial and no-one else in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) be allowed to pick up the baton...