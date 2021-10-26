Judge dismisses Jacob Zuma’s special plea, and arms deal trial to start in April
High court judge Piet Koen has stuck to a narrow meaning of ‘title to prosecute’, which does not concern a prosecutor’s said prejudice
26 October 2021 - 11:58
Former president Jacob Zuma’s special plea to have state prosecutor Billy Downer recused for alleged bias has been dismissed, and his arms deal corruption trial is set to proceed.
Judge Piet Koen handed down the dismissal ruling on Tuesday morning, while Zuma sat in the dock in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Koen set down April 11 as the new trial date...
