National APPEAL Jacob Zuma gets ball rolling to delay his April court date B L Premium

Former president Jacob Zuma’s failure in his bid to have state prosecutor Billy Downer recused — and then secure wholesale acquittal on corruption charges — will not guarantee the trial finally proceeds in April.

A few hours after high court judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma’s special plea and set April11 as the trial date, the former president — who has been accused of using Stalingrad tactics to stall a matter that dates back about two decades — instructed his lawyers to launch an appeal...